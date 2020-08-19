Congress on Supreme Court’s PM Cares Fund order: Body blow to transparency, accountability of govt

Pawan Khera

The Congress Tuesday termed the Supreme Court’s judgment on PM Cares Fund as a “body blow to transparency and accountability of government to people”.

“It marks a sad letter day for responsibility and answerability of rulers to the electorate… that they are not monarchs but servants of the people. The Supreme Court scrupulously believed that ‘sunlight is the best disinfectant’. Today, the court, in a departure from that tradition, passed up an opportunity to demand answers on the PM Cares Fund that seeks public money but plays by its own opaque and murky rules,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the judgement was a jolt to people seeking transparency. “This is not Narendra Modi’s money. This is not Narendra Modi, the individual’s fund; this is the Prime Minister’s fund, meant for the people, who demand transparency. The people want to know, where did you get the money from, where have you spent it? The Supreme Court in a previous judgment beautifully said that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Why would you like to help in blocking the sunlight? We are very disappointed with this judgment,” Khera said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.