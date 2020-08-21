Congress on Prashant Bhushan case: Law has to be applied in fair, balanced manner

Prashant Bhushan. (File)

Breaking its silence on the conviction of advocate Prashant Bhushan in a contempt of court case, the Congress on Thursday said that the law has to be applied in an “even handed, fair, balanced manner” and argued that the concerns raised by many after the judgment are not “false, frivolous or vexatious”.

Several opposition leaders and lawyers from across the country have expressed dismay over the conviction of Bhushan by the Supreme Court. While political leaders have argued that his conviction has caused “a chilling effect on free speech and expression of dissent”, the lawyers have urged the top court to “take corrective steps to prevent miscarriage of justice”.

At a Congress press conference, spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The concerns raised by those after the judgment are certainly not in any manner false, frivolous or vexatious. They cannot be dismissed off hand. They deserve a lot of careful thinking because they include former judges of that very Court…”

Singhvi said that he didn’t think it would be right to associate the party with his statement, but added that he has no hesitation in saying from the Congress podium that the law has to be applied in an “even handed, fair, balanced manner”.

Referring to demands that the matter should be heard by a larger bench, Singhvi said, “Although there are technical issues which should be considered, there is no hurry and the speed also, I would say with greatest humility, is very worrying. The speed creates part of the problem. The right thing done in the wrong way, the wrong thing done in the wrong way, these are all facets to be seen.”

