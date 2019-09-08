Congress on 100 days of BJP 2.0: ‘Tyranny, chaos and anarchy’

As the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) completed 100 days of its second term at the Centre, the Congress on Sunday lashed at the ruling party saying they were marked by “tyranny, chaos and anarchy”.

Targetting the BJP on their election slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, the Congress accused the Modi government of not undertaking any development work in the country and listed 100 issues saying it had failed on those fronts.

Three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 – tyranny, chaos and anarchy. #100DaysNoVikas pic.twitter.com/cREgRkrhcL — Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2019

The party, in a short video tweeted by its official handle, blamed the BJP for “unemployment, dilution of RTI, UAPA, GDP, collapse of automobile sector, manufacturing sector, agriculture sector arrest of journalists, Unnao rape case, Sonbhadra killing, bank frauds, lynchings, crashing of Sensex, falling of rupee, J&K bifurcation, mishandling of NRC and no press conferences by the PM.”

On the economic slowdown, the Congress said: “Eight sectors have recorded a growth rate below 2% and our Finance Minister still refuses to accept that our economy is in free fall. If the BJP continues this path of negligence & deceit, we are headed towards recession.”

“A steep fall in GDP from last year is a direct result of the govt’s ignorance & gross mismanagement of economy. By disregarding voices of the industry, economists & former PM Dr. Singh, BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy,” it added.

The party also blamed the BJP for the crisis in the automobile sector. “The automobile sector is facing its worst-ever crisis in years and all the govt has to say our economy is doing better than US & China. The solution to problems comes with acknowledging them first, which this govt has failed to do.”

Hitting out at the saffron party for the arrest of senior party leader P Chidambaram, the Congress said, “BJP Politics 101: When all else fails, arrest high profile Opposition leaders and hope the public doesn’t notice you have failed in every field.”

On mob lynchings in the country, the Congress said, “The term ‘mob lynching’ in the BJP government has greatly damaged India’s fraternity. Involvement of people associated with the ruling ideology in promoting mobilized violence is a big threat to the unity, the integrity of the country.”