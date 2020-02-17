No plan to implement NPR in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Monday asserted that the government has no plan “at present” to undertake the proposed National Population Register (NPR) update exercise in the state.

Nath’s clarification came in the wake of Congress MLA Arif Masood threatening to protest against the party-led government’s “decision” to update the NPR, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

Earlier today day, Masood, a party legislator from Bhopal, had demanded the “decision” be rollbacked after he claimed that the state government gazette has mentioned about the Centre implementing the NPR.

Explained: Why NPR isn’t NRC, and yet…

In a statement, Nath clarified saying that, at present, the state government is not going to implement NPR. The notification about which talks were going on was issued on December 9, 2019.

“After this, the Centre has decided to implement the Citizen (Amendment) Act (passed by Parliament on December 11).

“It means the NPR notified by the government is not the one under the CAA 2019, but as per the provisions of CAA-1955s 2003s rule 3. Despite this, the NPR will not be implemented in the state,” the statement issued by the chief minister stated.

Read | 154 prominent citizens write to President Kovind supporting CAA, NPR, NRC

Madhya Pradesh government spokesman and Public Relations Minister P C Sharma also clarified that the gazette notification on the matter was issued earlier and maintained that the NPR will not be implemented in the state, PTI reported.

The NPR is scheduled to be carried out along with the house listing phase of the Census exercise from April 1 to September 30.

Many in the Opposition said that the NPR, in itself, was little more than a counting exercise but given the deep distrust and tension around the new citizenship law and the NRC and the new query in NPR on parents’ birth, it could a key stepping stone towards the NRC.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said the Centre has not yet taken any decision on implementing the NRC (National Register of Citizens).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.