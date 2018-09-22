Congress notice for removal of Goa Speaker

CM Parrikar greets Pramod Sawant. (Source: PTI Photo) CM Parrikar greets Pramod Sawant. (Source: PTI Photo)

THE CONGRESS on Friday issued a notice to the state legislature demanding the removal of Speaker Pramod Sawant, in the party’s latest bid to pressure the BJP-led coalition. Sixteen Congress MLAs sent the notice, showing their unity, to the legislature, and asking the Speaker to step down, to allow for a floor test to prove majority.

BJP sources have indicated that the party is not in favour of dissolving the Assembly.

Congress state in-charge A Chellakumar told reporters that the party will continue to knock on Governor Mridula Sinha’s doors “again and again”. Saying that the government is in its weakest stage, with three ministers, including the chief minister, in hospital and two warring allies asking for portfolios, he said the Congress cannot be a spectator.

“We will prove majority in the House if a floor test is called. That is our strategy. We have the numbers, without compromising the principles of the Congress and the interests of the people of Goa… the Congress will form government,” he said.

