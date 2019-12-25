Congress not ready with list, Cabinet expansion on Dec 30 now

Prithviraj Chavan Prithviraj Chavan

THE CABINET expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which was likely to be held on Tuesday, has been postponed and scheduled for December 30 due to a delay by the Congress in deciding names for ministerial berths.

According to a front page report in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, the Cabinet expansion will take place at 1 pm on December 30. “In the backdrop of the Cabinet expansion, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday for one hour,” the report said.

The report said after the Winter Session of the Assembly, it was speculated that the Cabinet expansion will take place in two days.

“Accordingly, political circles were abuzz with speculations that the Cabinet expansion will take place on Tuesday. However, since the Congress remained undecided on who to pick as ministers, the Cabinet expansion has been delayed. It will now be held on December 30,” the report stated.

The report also stated Shiv Sena and NCP will have 10 cabinet ministers and three state ministers while the Congress will have 10 ministers.

“The probable list of ministers of Sena and NCP is ready. However, the Congress has not taken a final decision on who to pick. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to take the decision in a day or two,” the report stated.

On Sunday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the editor of Saamana, had told The Indian Express that the expansion would take place on Tuesday.

NCP state chief Jayant Patil, who is also a minister, denied that there were any differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that had delayed the expansion.

“Our party chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have held a discussion in this regard and the expansion will soon happen,” he said.

Speculation is rife that the Congress is unable to take a decision as it is finding it difficult to reconcile to the fact that it will have to allow two of its senior leaders, who were chief ministers, to work under Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray is junior to them in administrative as well as political experience. Congress leaders said the party was likely to keep Prithviraj Chavan out of the ministry and include another former CM Ashok Chavan. When contacted, Prithviraj Chavan denied that the Congress list had been delayed.

“I think it is ready. Sena and NCP ministers might take oath first and we might do so later,” he said. He refused to deny or confirm that he was out of the race for a ministerial berth. “I don’t know whether my name has been finalised or not,” he said.

Chavan said he was ready to shoulder whatever responsibility the Congress leadership entrusted him with. “I have served as CM for nearly four years. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has given me several responsibilities. I was made a minister in Delhi and CM in Maharashtra… I have not discussed my ministerial portfolio or my inclusion in the Cabinet with anyone,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App