Congress says no alliance with AAP, releases chargesheet against BJP

The Gujarat Congress on Sunday ruled out any coalition with the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Assembly polls, while it also released a “chargesheet” against the “misrule” of the BJP government.

Calling AAP the “opponents” of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Bharatsinh Solanki said, “During Udaipur chintan sankalp shivir where I was a part of the political affair committee, we decided that Congress will work with like-minded parties. This is my generalised statement, but AAP is a party that talks about its own interest behind people’s benefit and cheats.”

“There will be no coalition of any type with them… They have removed Gandhiji’s photo from government offices in Punjab. They have insulted Gujarat and the country. Instead of Sardar Patel, who brought together the entire country, they will take support from Khalistanvadi people and divide. There cannot be any place for such a party in Gujarat,” he added.

Solanki was addressing mediapersons while releasing the “chargesheet” against the BJP government listing 21 issues including economic mismanagement, increasing debt on the state, unemployment, crony capitalism, mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic and deteriorating status of women among others.

“The BJP government neither teaches nor provide government jobs. BJP government has not built a single government school. On the contrary, more than 6,500 schools have been shut down by the BJP government. All the government hospitals and medical colleges in Gujarat were built under the Congress regime. The BJP government has privatized health and education. Out of 31 medical colleges in the state, there are only 10 government colleges of which nine were opened by Congress… Commercialization of education, insecurity of women, inflation, unemployment are the achievements of BJP’s 27 years of misrule,” Solanki said.

National spokesperson Alok Sharma, who also attended the press conference, said, “If the BJP had developed Gujarat in 27 years, 32 per cent of the people would not have been below the poverty line. In the last five-six years, 22 papers were leaked in Gujarat. Two decades ago there were about 2 lakh educated unemployed in Gujarat which has increased to 40 lakh today. On the other hand, 92 bridges are still in a dangerous condition in Gujarat.”

Along with a “careful” selection of candidates, the Congress party is aiming to increase the voting percentage this time which will increase Congress vote share for certain, Solanki said.

Former MP and senior party’s leader Sandeep Dikshit, state Congress spokespersons Hemang Rawal, Hiren Banker, Amit Nayak were present during the press meet.