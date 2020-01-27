‘Victims have become accused’: Rahul, Priyanka move NHRC over ‘brutalities’ on anti-CAA protesters

A delegation of Congress leaders led-by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the NHRC office in New Delhi. A delegation of Congress leaders led-by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the NHRC office in New Delhi.

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday met officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to demand a probe into the alleged allegations of police atrocities against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress delegation, which also included Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, P L Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, also demanded a thorough probe into the deaths that took place in the state during the violent protests last December.

“Given the role of a reckless state government that views the law and Constitution as mere inconveniences, treats its own citizens like criminals and wears its hostility towards ordinary citizens as a badge of pride, the duty of institution such as the NHRC to act as check and balances and to embody and protect the values enshrined in the Constitution becomes paramount,” the Congress memorandum to the NHRC said.

Congress delegation at the NHRC office in New Delhi. Congress delegation at the NHRC office in New Delhi.

The delegation also included Congress leaders Mohsina Kidwai, Salman Khurshid, P L Punia, Jitin Prasada, Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla, and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Read | UP govt will deal with anti-CAA protesters in its own style: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected state by the protests against the CAA with violence erupting mainly in 12 districts, including Firozabad, Rampur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr and Bahraich. At least 20 people have been killed so far— mostly of bullet injuries from firearms with serious questions being raised concerning the conduct of the UP police and the state administration.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier warned of “badla” on the protesters and ordered that those found responsible for damaging public property during the protests would have to pay for it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App