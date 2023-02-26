After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Jairam Ramesh says Congress planning similar march from east to west

Following the success of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is now considering a similar march from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday.

Led by the Wayanad MP, the Bharat Jodo Yatra saw active participation from scores of Congress workers and people from all walks of life for the nearly 4,000-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir journey that concluded in January.

Ramesh shared thoughts about the new yatra after Rahul Gandhi called for taking the “tapasya” of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward. He added that the party workers showed a lot of enthusiasm and energy for another yatra.

Ramesh told news agency PTI that an east-to-west yatra’s format could be a bit different from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra,” PTI quoted Ramesh as saying. “It may not have such an elaborate infrastructure that was mobilised for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and may have less yatris”, he added.

He further added that it would largely be a padayatra but there are jungles and rivers on this route. “It would be a multi-modal yatra, but mostly it would be a padayatra,” Ramesh said.

This comes at a time when the Congress is holding its plenary session in Raipur. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the BJP-led Central government, saying that PM Modi and Gautam Adani were “one” and that he would keep asking questions about the industrialist till the truth came out.