Maharashtra Congress’ new plan: Separate manifesto for youth, by youth

TO WOO young voters, especially the first-timers, the state Congress on Thursday announced that it will bring out a dedicated election manifesto for the youth in the run-up to the state polls.

Replicating the Congress’ initiative for the Lok Sabha polls, the state unit has also decided to take to crowdsourcing the youth manifesto. On Thursday, state Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe, who launched a brand new outreach campaign for young voters, announced that youth leaders and volunteers would hold wider consultations with the young voters for designing the manifesto.

During the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the younger voters had voted decisively in favour of the BJP. The Congress’ new outreach campaign, titled ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’, is aimed at bucking this trend.

“We will engage with four to five crore youth in the coming days. We will be holding discussions, meetings, seminars, live dialogues, and youth forum meetings across the state to understand their views and demands. The manifesto will be drawn up based on these consultations,” said Tambe.

“Although we pride ourselves at being a young nation and boast of demographic dividend, the fact is that billion of youth in the country are unemployed today. The unemployment rate has peaked during BJP’s rule. The BJP has misled the youth and failed to live up to the promise of generating two crore new jobs every year. There is an urgent need for the young voters to wake up today to create tomorrow’s progressive Maharashtra,” he added.

The Youth Congress in Maharashtra has also been demanding that the party give higher representation to the young leaders while nominating candidates for the state polls.