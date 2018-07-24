Congress needs no alliance in Punjab for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Amarinder Singh

“The Congress did not need any alliance in Punjab for 2019 Lok Sabha election as it will win the polls hands down on its own,” Singh asserted. (File) “The Congress did not need any alliance in Punjab for 2019 Lok Sabha election as it will win the polls hands down on its own,” Singh asserted. (File)

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday said the Congress did not need any alliance in Punjab for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, which it would win “hands down” on its own.

Claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party has “completely” lost the support of the people in Punjab, Singh said he had not at any stage mentioned he was open to an alliance between the Congress and the AAP in the state.

Given the public sentiment in Punjab, where the Congress had won all the recent elections, including Gurdaspur and Shahkot, with record margins, the party does not require any alliance for the parliamentary elections due next year, he said.

“The Congress did not need any alliance in Punjab for 2019 Lok Sabha election as it will win the polls hands down on its own,” Singh asserted.

He, however, reiterated that the final decision on pre-poll alliances rested with the Congress high command, and its verdict would be accepted and followed by all the state units, be it in Punjab or elsewhere.

Making alliances are the prerogative of the national leadership, and it will take a decision at a suitable time, the Punjab chief minister said, adding that several factors, including winnability, are usually taken into account before going in for an alliance.

As far as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) is concerned, it will share its views with the party high command as and when required, Singh said.

He said like in the past the national leadership will take into account the ground situation in every state and the opinion of the state units before taking a final decision on any alliance.

The PPCC will also internally discussing the issue as and when required to build a consensus on the matter, he added.

