Congress needs mindset change, must put mass leaders in forefront: Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi

The rumblings in Rajasthan Congress have drawn a reaction from party’s Haryana MLA, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has said that Congress high command needs to change its mindset and bring mass leaders in the forefront.

In a two-minute video message that he posted on his Twitter handle Monday, Bishnoi, the son of former Haryana CM Bhajan Lal, urged the Congress leadership to “do everything possible to persuade Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot”, adding that the “party will suffer immense loss with Pilot’s exit too like it suffered great loss due to Scindia’s exit”.

“Congress played an extremely vital role in taking the nation to new heights of development. People have a lot of faith in Congress party. Whenever Congress party’s government was formed, the country progressed to new heights,” 51-year-old Bishnoi said while asking party workers not to lose hope.

“I also have a request to Congress high command that like Scindia moved out, it caused immense loss to Congress party. I had said it that time also. Today, we are also hearing such rumours about Sachin Pilot also…Congress party must convince Sachin by all means. Sachin is a tall leader and his exit will cause immense loss to Congress party in the same manner like a loss happened with Scindia’s exit”, Bishnoi said.

“Similarly, there are several such leaders who want to give more strength to Congress party. Congress should bring them forward. Congress will have to change its mindset. People who have a mass base among public, people who are mass leaders, people who understand today’s politics, Congress will have to bring their faces in the forefront. Be it like general secretaries, state presidents or by giving any other post because only with that people will connect with the party. Because, people will see that Congress is bringing people with mass base in the forefront, not those people who have never fought an election in their lifetime or such people who had fought elections 30-35 years ago. If we will keep such people in the forefront, people will not trust Congress party,” Bishnoi added.

Earlier in August, 2019, Haryana’s former CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda had almost rebelled against his own party when the high command did not nominate him as its CM nominee ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls. Addressing a “Parivartan rally” from his stronghold Rohtak, Hooda had declared himself as party’s CM nominee and announced it that he was the CM candidate “with or without Congress”. From the same stage, Hooda had also said, “My party has lost its way. It is not the Congress it used to be”.

