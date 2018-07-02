Congress working on grand alliance in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan said the Congress was ready for polls. (File) Ashok Chavan said the Congress was ready for polls. (File)

THE CONGRESS in Maharashtra is working to stitch together a “grand alliance” comprising parties such as the NCP, the Left, the Peasants and Workers Party of India, Prakash Ambedkar’s party and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections which will be followed by Assembly polls, state Congress president Ashok Chavan has said.

Top Congress leaders from the state, including Chavan, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Saturday met newly appointed AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, and discussed the political situation in the state. The message from the AICC was clear — leaders should work together under the leadership of Ashok Chavan shedding their personal differences.

Chavan said the Congress is ready for polls but is working together to forge a grand alliance to ensure that there is no division in anti-BJP votes, a lesson the party has learnt perhaps from the recent Palghar Lok Sabha by-elections which the BJP won. Sources in the Congress said the Maharashtra unit was against the party fielding the candidate.

“Had the Congress backed either the CPM or Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), a local outfit, the outcome would have been different,” a senior leader who attended the meeting with Kharge said. Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashok Chavan said Palghar outcome was not an indication of the mood of the people. He claimed that the BJP-led state government has become “hugely unpopular”. He said the Congress is trying to bring together several parties to ensure that there is no division in the anti-BJP votes.

“We have initiated dialogue with the NCP. Initial work has been done. The Congress president will finalise it in consultation with the NCP leaders,” he said. Chavan said talks are also on with nine to ten other parties. “We are trying to get on board Prakash Ambedkar’s Bharip Bahujan Maha Sangh, the Peasant and Workers Party of India, the CPI, CPM, SP, Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana…Mayawati also we are trying to…we are trying to bring all of them together…” he said.

Chavan said while he cannot say when the alliance would take shape, it would be good if the “alliance happens” before the Lok Sabha elections. Chavan said talks with NCP would be spearheaded by the Congress high command and that the party was ready to be flexible in seat sharing.

In the 2009 Assembly elections, he said, the Congress-NCP seat sharing formula was 174-114. The two parted ways before the 2014 polls and contested separately. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress-NCP seat sharing formula was 26-22, he said. “Some changes are bound to be there. We can work it out….” he added. Chavan said the Shiv Sena-BJP split was mere posturing and argued that the two are likely to join hands and contest the elections together.

