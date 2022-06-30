‘Betrayed by our own, Congress, NCP stood with us in tough times’: Aaditya Thackeray

“My father is not hungry for power, he walked out of Varsha (the CM house) the moment the banner of rebellion was raised. He is dignified, graceful, clean and loyal to his words,” Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray Thursday said in an interview to a TV channel.

Speaking to NDTV, Aaditya added: “We did have an idea about a couple of people’s ambitions and they were also offered the posts they wanted, just a month before this drama started.”

Maharashtra is set to get a new government today, with Eknath Shinde, the leader of the Sena rebel camp, to be sworn in as Chief Minister.

Expressing grief over being betrayed by their own, the Yuva Sena chief said, “The traitors took advantage of the situation when the Chief Minister was out of a surgery and in isolation.”

Talking about the MVA alliance, he said it “truly represented democratic functioning”, where parties came together “with the sole aim of delivering growth, keeping their ideological differences aside”. He said, “The Congress, NCP stood with us in these tough times. We had the Congress leaders calling on us and committing fully that in these tough times when we have been betrayed by our own, they will stand with us.”

On being asked about a possible future alliance with the BJP, the young leader said, “They are right now forming an alliance with those who betrayed us.”

When asked about deviating from the basic ideology of Hindutva as being an important reason for the faction breaking away, he said, “Their idea of Hindutva is very different from Balasaheb Thackeray’s or the party president’s idea of it.”

On the dissatisfaction among those who broke away, Thackeray said, “ The Chief Minister has shared the credit of successes with every colleague of his. The person who started the rebellion was given a department that no CM has parted with in the last 33 years.”

Responding to CM Uddhav Thackeray allegedly being incommunicado, Aditya Thackeray agreed that his father did not physically meet anyone for a month-and-a-half, starting from November, because he underwent two surgeries. However, the leader added that there was not even a single party meeting that he missed and made use of technology to continue his work.

Aaditya made it clear that the doors of his party are open to those who were “forced and coerced to leave”.