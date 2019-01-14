Toggle Menu
Congress, NCP are trying to resolve differences on 8 LS seats: Sharad Pawar

The Congress and NCP are also in talks with Left parties and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana. There is no question of getting the MNS or the Shiv Sena in the Grand Alliance, Pawar said.

sharad pawar, sharad pawar on 2019 elections, sharad pawar on opposition alliance, sharad pawar on PM post, 2019 lok sabha elections opposition alliance
NCP president Sharad Pawar. (Source: Express)

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which have decided to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections together, are still trying to iron out the differences over eight of the 48 LS seats in Maharashtra.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said, “The Congress-NCP has taken a decision on 40 seats. There are still some differences on eight seats.”

However, he exuded confidence that the differences would be sorted within a week. While addressing the media at Kolhapur, Pawar said, “At the moment, we are focusing only on 48 Lok Sabha seats. We are not discussing anything about the 288 Assembly seats. Our priority at the moment is Lok Sabha.”

Asked about the PM candidate, Pawar said, “In the past also, the UPA had never projected any prime ministerial candidate. In the 2004 LS elections, the decision to have Dr Manmohan Singh as the prime minister was taken after the elections and with consensus of all UPA parties.”

