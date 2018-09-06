Congress calls for nationwide shutdown against govt’s ‘fuel loot’ on September 10

It also asked other opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government.(File) It also asked other opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government.(File)

In the wake of escalating fuel prices, Congress party on Thursday said that it will organise a nationwide shutdown on September 10, claiming that the common man is bearing the brunt while Prime Minister Modi is busy in ‘jumlebazi’ (rhetoric). It also asked other opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala held a press conference today and blamed the government for the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. He alleged that the present government has earned crores of rupees by imposing a tax on petrol and diesel.

“The Congress party has decided that we will be giving a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in central excise duty as also excessive VAT in the state,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Surjewala said the Congress also wants that petrol and diesel should be brought within the ambit of the GST so that the “common man whose budget has gone haywire is provided the requisite relief”. “We also call upon other societal groups, NGOs… to join this people’s movement,” he added.

Petrol prices in New Delhi and Mumbai rose to an all-time high of Rs 79.51 and Rs 86.91 per litre respectively, on Thursday. Diesel prices too rose up by Rs 0.36 per litre in Delhi (Rs 71.55 per litre) and Rs 0.42 in Mumbai (Rs 75.96 per litre).

Earlier in the day, Surjewala took to poetry while launching a scathing attack on the government over the record fall in rupee against the dollar. He held the government responsible for the decline in the value of Indian currency. Taking potshots at PM Modi, he said that those who shouted against the fall in rupee value in 2014 are now sitting in silence. Taking to Arun Jaitley, he said that when Finance Minister is asked about the fall of rupee, he says the reasons are not domestic but global.

लुढ़कता रुपया,

पहुँचा ₹72 पार,

वित्तीय धाटा बढ़ेगा,

महँगाई ने मचाया हाहाकार। जो 2014 में गला फाड़ कर ₹ पर भाषण देते थे,

वो मौन होकर बैठे हैं,

वित्त मंत्री से सवाल पूछो,

तो अंतराष्ट्रीय कारणों की दुहाई देतें है, सच्चाई-

भाजपाई नीतियों से ₹ गिरा बार-बार,

अर्थव्यवस्था बँटाधार! pic.twitter.com/3Pxc2ocg1B — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 6, 2018

Jaitley had yesterday sought to allay growing apprehensions over the unprecedented fall of the Indian Rupee saying the currency has either consistently strengthened or remained in a rage, not weakened.

The Indian rupee Thursday crashed below the 72-level for the first time ever on persistent global headwinds and concerns on the macroeconomic front. The domestic currency was quoted 37 paise lower at 72.12 against the US dollar in afternoon trade. Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and widening current account deficit in the wake of soaring crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Left parties have also called for a protest on September 10 on increase in fuel prices, ANI reported.

-With ENS and PTI inputs

