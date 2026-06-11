Congress targets BJP over ‘seat theft’, plans nationwide protest campaign

Alleging that the BJP government has moved from “vote chori” (vote theft) to “seat chori” (seat theft), the Congress on Thursday announced a nationwide agitation against issues such as price rise, unemployment, paper leaks, and issues related to farmers.

The decision was taken after a three-hour-long meeting of Congress’s top leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries, and state unit chiefs.

“We are going to start a national movement in two to three months. We will have national agitation at all levels — state, national, and district,” K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, said at a press conference after the meeting.