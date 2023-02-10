scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Who in India uses maternal grandfather’s surname? Congress hits back at PM Modi

"Only god can save the country," AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala told reporters a day after Modi, in a speech in the Rajya Sabha, asked why the Gandhis were ashamed of using the Nehru surname.

Narendra Modi; Rahula nd Sonia Gandhi (Photos: PTI)
Asking who in India uses their maternal grandfather’s surname, the Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Gandhis not using the Nehru name and said he doesn’t have the basic understanding of Indian culture.

“Someone who is sitting on such a responsible position does not know or understand the culture of India…will speak like this…. You can ask any person in the country, who uses maternal grandfather’s surname?” Surjewala told a press conference at the party headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“If he does not even have this basic understanding of India’s culture, then only God can save this country,” Surjewala said.
In his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi targeted the Congress which has criticised the government for ignoring Jawaharlal Nehru’s efforts in nation-building.

“…if Nehru ji’s name is left out by us, we would correct our mistake as he was the first prime minister of the country. But I do not understand why anyone from his clan is afraid of keeping Nehru surname? Is there any shame in having the Nehru surname? What is the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us,” he said.

The prime minister also criticised Nehru and former prime minister Indira Gandhi for repeatedly using Article 356 of the Constitution to topple state governments led by non-Congress parties.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 20:08 IST
