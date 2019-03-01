‘Brush up your history’: Congress reminds PM about India’s first woman defence minister

The Congress on Friday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “brush up his history” and said Indira Gandhi was the first woman defence minister of the country and not Nirmala Sitharaman. Taking to Twitter, the party took potshots at the Prime Minister and wondered if he had ‘missed this chapter during his entire Political Science degree’.

“FYI, Smt Indira Gandhi was the first woman Defence Minister of India – you should brush up your history – in case you missed this chapter during your entire Political Science degree,” the party tweeted.

FYI, Smt Indira Gandhi was the first woman Defence Minister of India – you should brush up your history – incase you missed this chapter during your Entire Political Science degree. https://t.co/w3QEjkUpHH — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2019

According to Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor M N Patel, Modi had completed his post-graduation in political science from the varsity in 1983 and had scored 62.3 per cent as an external student of the varsity.

The reaction from the Opposition party came hours after Modi hailed Sitharaman has the first woman’s defence minister. “I am proud that India’s first woman Defence Minister is from Tamil Nadu,” the prime minister, who was addressing a rally in Kanyakumari, had said.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister “can’t leave aside his public relations exercise even for five minutes“. Rahul was referring to Modi’s claims that the Opposition was ‘politicising’ the operations carried out by the armed forces.

“Sadly, a few parties, guided by Modi hatred, have started hating India. No wonder, while the entire nation supports our armed forces, they suspect the armed forces. The world is supporting India’s fight against terror but a few parties suspect our fight against terror,” Modi had said.