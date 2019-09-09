Toggle Menu
Congress names Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Meira Kumar’s son national spokespersons

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, the Delhi Mahila Congress chief, took to Twitter to thank Rahul Gandhi and Randip Surjewala for the appointment.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

The Congress on Monday appointed former president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar’s son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.

Sharmishtha, the Delhi Mahila Congress chief, took to Twitter to thank Gandhi and Surjewala for the appointment.

