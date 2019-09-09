Congress names Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Meira Kumar’s son national spokespersons

The Congress on Monday appointed former president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar’s son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

Thanks & gratitude to Hon’ble @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji for appointing me as National Spokesperson of AICC. Would like to thank Shri @rssurjewala ji as well, and extend my heartiest congratulations to Shri Anshul Meira Kumar ji. pic.twitter.com/HEMoRF6vuC — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) September 9, 2019

Sharmishtha, the Delhi Mahila Congress chief, took to Twitter to thank Gandhi and Surjewala for the appointment.