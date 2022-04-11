Congress names its Uttarakhand state unit chief, CLP leader

A month after Congress was defeated by the BJP in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the party’s central leadership on Sunday announced their pick for the posts of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

According to the announcement, Karan Mahara, a two-time MLA from the Ranikhet seat, is the new PCC president while senior Congress leader and Bajpur MLA Yashpal Arya, who returned to the party just before the elections, was named the new CLP leader. Mahara won the election from Ranikhet in 2007 and 2017, but lost to BJP candidate Pramod Nainwal this year.

Meanwhile, Bhuwan Chander Kapri, who defeated CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Khatima seat, was named as deputy CLP leader.

“Congress president has appointed President of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, and Leader & Deputy Leader of Uttarakhand Congress Legislature Party with immediate effect,” read a statement issued and signed by party General Secretary K C Venugopal.