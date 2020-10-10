Congress names five more candidates for bypoll in UP

The voting will take place on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 10.

As the nomination for the bypolls in seven Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh began on Friday, the Congress declared the name of five candidates. The party had earlier declared it candidate for the Bangarmau seat in Unnao.

The party, which is desperately trying to regain a foothold in the state, has largely chosen people who have a long association with the Congress.

Sushil Chaudhary has been fielded from Bulandshahr, while Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria. Both started their political career with NSUI — the students’ wing of the Congress. Kamlesh Singh has been nominated from Naugat Sadat Assembly seat. She runs a school and comes from a family of Congress leaders.

Dr Kripa Shankar has been fielded from Ghatampur reserved Assembly constituency in Kanpur. He was a government doctor till recently.

Party has nominated Sneh Lata from Tundla reserved constituency.

“There are no outsiders in the tickets that have been announced today. All have Congress background, while two are youth faces,” said state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Also, of the six names declared by the Congress till now, three are women, including Aarti Bajpai from Bangarmau Assembly seat.

The last date for filing nominations is October 16.

