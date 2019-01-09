Congress’ Prajapati elected new MP Assembly speaker, BJP stages walkout

Congress MLA N C Prajapati was elected the Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, as the BJP MLAs boycotted the House proceedings and staged a walkout over the protem speaker’s refusal to let the opposition party propose the name of its nominee for the constitutional post.

Advertising

Calling it a “black day” in the state’s legislative history, the party accused the Congress of “demolishing” democratic values on the first day of the House.

As the proceedings for the House began, Congress proposed the name of its candidate N C Prajapati for the post. The BJP also tried to propose the name of its nominee Vijay Shah arguing that it was doing so to protest against the election of Deepak Saxena as the protem speaker.

The BJP had earlier maintained that Saxena was elected to the post though there were many legislators senior to him from both the Congress and the BJP.

Advertising

Later, the BJP members walked to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum with a plea to cancel the election of the Speaker.