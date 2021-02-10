Congress MPs move private member Bills for repeal of farm laws

With the BJP-led Central government firm on its backing for the three farm laws, Congress MPs from Punjab on Tuesday, in a novel way to mark their protest and mount pressure on the Government, moved private member Bills in the Lok Sabha, seeking a repeal of the laws.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari said the party’s MPs have filed private member bills jointly and individually titled, Repealing and Amendment Bill 2021.

“The government keeps on insisting that these Bills and its provisions are good. The farming community thinks completely otherwise. The Government is not willing to see reason that those people whom it wants to benefit have a completely and absolutely contrary view with regard to the laws. That is why we collectively decided to do this,” said Tewari.

Asked whether the private Bills, even if passed, will make any difference, he said “14 Bills have been enacted into laws over 70 years. This could be the 15th. At least we have taken the initiative.”

Arguing that as many as 247 MPs, 203 in Lok Sabha alone, have mentioned farming as their profession, Congress MP Ravneet Bittu asked all of them to join the effort to “smash the arrogance of the government and get them to see the farmers’ point of view”.

“As legislators or parliamentarians we have to use whatever instrumentalities which are available to us. That is our role as parliamentarians. So we have decided to use whatever avenues are open to us since the government seems to be absolutely rigid,” Tewari said.