Congress MP to Supreme Court: Lay down EC norms for poll code complaints

Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Monday urged the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines for the Election Commission (EC) to deal with complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Advertising

The MP from Silchar, West Bengal, has filed a plea seeking directions to the poll panel to decide the Congress’ complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Appearing for her, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta that there was dissent in a majority of the cases decided by the EC in this regard.

Advertising

However, the dissent was not supplied to the complainant, he said, adding that the EC had acted against some others for “identical words” as those used by Modi and Shah.

For the future, Singhvi said, the poll body should give not more than 48 hours for the party to whom notice is issued to reply. Once the reply is received, the complaint must be decided within 48 hours and a reasoned order pronounced, he said.

A copy of the decision must be given immediately to the complainant or uploaded on the official website, the senior counsel said, adding that the poll panel must also provide a copy of the dissent to the complainant.

The bench asked Singhvi to produce the orders already given by the EC in the matters and adjourned the matter to May 8.

The Supreme Court had on May 2 asked the poll body to decide the Congress’ complaints by May 6.

Though the EC sought more time saying it had to get the matter translated from the local language and look at the context, the court did not yield.

On April 30, the court had issued notice to the EC on Dev’s plea seeking direction to it to act on the party’s representations with regard to the PM and Shah. The court also left it open for the EC to pass appropriate orders.

Subsequently, the poll panel met and decided some of the complaints against Modi, Shah as well as Congress president Rahul Gandhi.