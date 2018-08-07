Congress MP throws books, Telugu Desam Party member tears papers

TDP MPs protest at Parliament House on Monday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) TDP MPs protest at Parliament House on Monday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Protests, walkout, an abrupt adjournment, and privilege notices were seen in Lok Sabha on Monday morning, as a Congress MP and a TDP member lost their calm over the government’s refusal to respond to issues they had raised in the House.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s reluctance to respond to her allegation — that evidence got destroyed in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case — provoked Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan. She went to the Well of the House, took papers and books from the Speaker’s table, and threw them, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the proceedings abruptly.

Telugu Desam’s Venkateshwara Rao Magantti then tore papers he was carrying and flung it in air to protest the Centre’s alleged move to withdraw funds given to Andhra Pradesh for development of backward districts.

Initially alone, Ranjeet Ranjan was later joined by RJD’s Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, trying to get Rajnath Singh to speak on the Muzaffarpur issue during zero hour. Raising the issue, Ranjan, an MP from Supaul, Bihar, said there has been no attempt to protect evidence in the case. Yadav said the government should take the issue more seriously.

With the Speaker calling the next person, Ranjeet rushed to the Well — she demanded that the Home Minister, who was present, should assure the House that proper probe will take place. Singh refused to rise and respond.

As she kept asking the Speaker to prompt Singh, Mahajan looked at the minister and said, “The case is being investigated by the CBI. The government cannot respond every day.”

Ranjan then picked up books kept beside the Speaker’s table and threw them on the floor. She also picked papers from the Lok Sabha secretary-general’s table and threw it. Initially not many Opposition MPs supported her. Congress Mallikarjun Kharge later asked why the Home Minister cannot respond. Some Congress MPs came out to support Ranjan.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs, holding placards stating “Don’t stall development, give back Rs 350 crore, also came to the Well and began shouting slogans. Mahajan adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes. When the house resumed, Rajnath was not present.

Mahajan said that it is a serious and sensitive issue, but the government has already ordered a CBI probe. “I will convey your anguish to the Central government and ask them to take view of it and take up the matter more seriously,” she said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar tried to pacify the members and said: “The CBI will be just and transparent. I will bring the issue to the Home Minister’s notice.”

Even as Congress, TMC, Left and RJD MPs staged a walkout in protest, the TDP MPs continued their protests. Mahajan, who objected to their placards, then allowed TDP member K Ram Mohan Rao to raise the issue. Rao said backward districts of Andhra Pradesh had been promised funds on the lines of Bundelkhand, UP. But not only were the allocations less, the Centre has withdrawn the funds released without the state’s consent, which was “unprecedented”, he said. Rao alleged that this was done at the behest of Prime Minister’s Office.

The government did not respond to the allegations, and Telugu Desam MPs continued their protests — Venkateswara Rao Magantti tore the papers he was carrying and flung it in air before the MPs walked out.

Later, Renuka Butta of YSR Congress also termed the Centre’s move “disheartening”. “Its not fair from the Union Government,” she said.

