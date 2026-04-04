‘Untouched, undaunted’: Cong MP Shashi Tharoor day after attack on his gunman, driver in Malappuram

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor early Saturday expressed his gratitude towards his friends and well-wishers for their concerns about the “untoward incident” late Friday, where his gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a five-member group at Wandoor in Kerala’s Malappuram.

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According to the FIR, the incident occurred at Chellithode near Thiruvali in Wandoor at around 7.30 pm on Friday.

A person has been taken into custody, while the remaining accused have been identified and will be apprehended soon, the Wandoor police told news agency PTI.

“Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected,” Tharoor posted on X.