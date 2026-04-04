‘Untouched, undaunted’: Cong MP Shashi Tharoor day after attack on his gunman, driver in Malappuram

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor early Saturday expressed his gratitude towards his friends and well-wishers for their concerns about the “untoward incident” late Friday, where his gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a five-member group at Wandoor in Kerala’s Malappuram.
According to the FIR, the incident occurred at Chellithode near Thiruvali in Wandoor at around 7.30 pm on Friday.
A person has been taken into custody, while the remaining accused have been identified and will be apprehended soon, the Wandoor police told news agency PTI.
“Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected,” Tharoor posted on X.
A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Tharoor’s gunman, Ratheesh K P, and one person is currently in custody, Wandoor Police said.
The incident took place at a roadblock on the Chelithode bridge when Tharoor was on his way to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader A P Anilkumar on Friday, PTI reported.
Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as…
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 4, 2026
The accused, travelling in two vehicles, blocked the MP’s vehicle, the FIR stated. When the gunman attempted to clear the obstruction, he and the driver were allegedly attacked, it added.
Police told PTI that the road was narrow and the gunman had only asked the vehicle ahead to move faster to ensure smooth passage for the MP’s convoy.
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