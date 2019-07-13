Congress MP seeks abolition of death penalty

A Congress member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday moved a private member’s Bill seeking the abolition of the death penalty.

Moving the bill, Pradeep Tamta said that countries around the world were moving away from awarding capital punishment and India should also follow suit. He said that in many cases, people are awarded capital punishment due to faulty investigations and later such sentences are revoked by the higher judiciary.

Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur (BJP) opposed the bill, saying that countries with large populations like China and the US have retained the provision of death penalty and noted that the demand for capital punishment has been going up in the country due to rise in heinous crimes like child rapes and acts of terrorism.