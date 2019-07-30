Congress MP Sanjay Singh quits party and Rajya Sabha to join BJP, blames leadership vacuum

Congress MP Sanjay Singh resigned from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha Tuesday. He is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

Speaking to media about his decision to quit the grand old party, Singh told ANI, “Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I’m with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha.”

Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh. He had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP’s Maneka Gandhi had won from there.