Toggle Menu
Congress MP Sanjay Singh quits party and Rajya Sabha to join BJP, blames leadership vacuumhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-mp-sanjay-singh-quits-party-and-rajya-sabha-to-join-bjp-blames-leadership-vacuum/

Congress MP Sanjay Singh quits party and Rajya Sabha to join BJP, blames leadership vacuum

Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Sanjay Singh resigned from Rajya Sabha and the party Tuesday and is set to join the BJP. (Source: ANI)

Congress MP Sanjay Singh resigned from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha Tuesday. He is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

Speaking to media about his decision to quit the grand old party, Singh told ANI, “Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I’m with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha.”

Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh. He had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP’s Maneka Gandhi had won from there.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Unnao rape victim’s uncle gets one-day parole for wife’s cremation
2 Wing Commander Tarun Chaudhri becomes first IAF pilot to complete wingsuit skydive jump
3 Four Opposition MLAs resign from Maharashtra Assembly, to join BJP tomorrow