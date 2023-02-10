scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Congress MP Rajani Patil suspended from Rajya Sabha for filming proceedings

: “Rajani Ashokrao Patil engaged in this unwholesome activity and what has been seen is a matter that must engage our attention,” RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

Congress MP Rajani Patil (File)

Congress MP Rajani Patil was Friday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the current session for videographing the proceedings of the House a day earlier, leading to its widespread dissemination on social media platforms. The disciplinary action was recommended by RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in view of a complaint made by the BJP about a video posted on Twitter showing the Opposition agitation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply on the Motion of Thanks in the Upper House.

“Rajani Ashokrao Patil engaged in this unwholesome activity and what has been seen is a matter that must engage our attention,” Dhankhar said. However, the matter will be probed by the Privileges Committee.

“An unfortunate incident happened yesterday,” pointed out Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, adding, “It has been found that on social media we’re seeing videos recorded in this august House showing senior Members of Parliament unauthorisedly being recorded. It has been demonstrated and distributed through social media.”

Even though it is showing the Opposition in poor light, any such action by any member is of a very serious concern, said the Union Minister, adding that several MPs have already complained about this incident, requesting the matter be investigated and examined.

Taking a serious view, Dhankhar said that he “did all that was required”. He added that as a matter of principle and to keep the sanctity of Parliament, no outside agency’s involvement could be sought to probe the matter. “Since the matter concerned the proceedings of the House, we had primary material,” he said, adding that he held consultations with senior members of the House in this regard in his chamber, to seek guidance on what should be the way out.

“The entire matter will be probed by the Privileges Committee and till we have the benefit of the recommendation of the Privileges Committee for consideration of this august House, Rajani Ashokrao Patil is suspended for the current session,” he recommended, among voices from the Congress and Trinamool MPs to not take such stringent disciplinary action for a “first-time offender”.

They also insisted that the said MP had no intention to disrupt the proceedings of the House and her action was a result of “partiality by Rajya Sabha TV”, which blacked out the Opposition MPs legitimate right to express themselves in the House. The motion to suspend Patil was adopted for the remaining part of the ongoing Budget session.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 20:08 IST
