Cong MP, MLA meet Partha Chatterjee: ‘Talked about possible alliance with Trinamool’

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. (Files) West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. (Files)

Sparking speculation of a possible defection, Congress MP from Maldaha Dakshin constituency Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury and the party’s Farakka MLA Mainul Haque met TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee at his residence in Kolkata Wednesday.

Both Congress leaders claimed they had gone to meet Chatterjee to talk about the possibility of a “Congress-TMC alliance in West Bengal to defeat the BJP”. “We have come here to talk about a grand alliance. We want to have an alliance with the TMC to defeat the BJP,” Choudhury told reporters after his visit. Haque echoed his views.

However, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said that the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee had no prior knowledge of their visit. “We had no idea that they went to his (Chatterjee’s) house. No member of our party can hold such talks with representatives of another political party without the approval of our party president Rahul Gandhi. If some members have done this, then it is their personal visit. Our party has no connection with it,” he added.

Asked whether they were joining the Trinamool Congress, the party’s secretary general said, “A lot of people come to my house to meet me.” Sources in the ruling party said that both Choudhury and Haque are likely to join during the TMC’s Martyr’s Day rally on July 21.

