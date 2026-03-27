‘Nation is crying for relief’: Congress MPs in Lok Sabha slam government over LPG shortage

Congress MPs raised the <strong>liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage issue in the Lok Sabha on Friday, alleging that people were “suffering” due to the “mismanagement and inaction” of the Union government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress member Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth said the nation is reeling under an unprecedented crisis. “The acute shortage of LPG gas cylinders, diesel and petrol has brought the country to a halt. Hospitals are struggling to provide essential services, college canteens are shut, hotels are closing down and the common man is struggling to cook simple meals and to fuel their vehicles,” he said.

“The central government’s mismanagement and inaction is to blame for this crisis. The shortage has led to panic with people queuing up long hours to get a cylinder or a litre of petrol. The prices are soaring, and people are suffering. I demand that the government to take immediate action to address this crisis, roll back the price hike and ensure uninterrupted supply. The nation is crying out for relief, and it is the government’s duty to listen. I urge the government to act now and provide relief to the people,” he said.

Vasanth’s party colleague Gurjeet Singh Aujla also alleged that some of the gas agencies and distributors were indulging in “black marketing” of LPG. The government should have a system of GPS-based delivery authentication code, he demanded.

India has been facing LPG supply disruptions due to the ongoing war in West Asia, prompting the government to prioritise cooking gas availability for households over commercial and industrial consumers. With the cut hitting commercial establishments and certain industries, the government on Friday announced an increase in the allocation of commercial LPG to states and Union Territories to up to 70 per cent of their pre-crisis requirement from up to 50 per cent.

President protocol violation concerns highlighted

BJP MP Bharturhari Mahtab raised the issue of protocol violation during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to West Bengal, and said the Centre should demand an apology from the Trinamool Congress government.

“I rise to express deep concern over the serious breach of protocol during the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu to West Bengal on March 7. The absence of the chief minister, chief secretary and DGP [Director General of Police] at her arrival, coupled with the sudden change of the venue for the International Santal Conference reflects not just administrative negligence, but disregard for the dignity of the highest office of our Republic,” Mahtab said.

Story continues below this ad

“This is not a lapse, but constitutional impropriety. The President of India reflects the spirit of our Constitution and any disrespect showed to her undermines the sanctity of our democratic framework. If such breaches are excused today tomorrow, other states may follow suit, undermining the supremacy of the Constitution. I, therefore, urge the Union Government to seek accountability and demand an apology from the West Bengal government, ensuring correct action against the grave violation,” he said.

From West Asia war to crop damage, several issues raised in Question Hour

* Mohamed Haneefa, an Independent member from Ladakh, raised the issue of the demise of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He condemned the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US, and said that Khamenei was a spiritual guide for Shia Muslims and a leader to millions of people.

* Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) member Rajesh Verma raised the issue of damage to crops due to unseasonal rains and demanded compensation for farmers.

Story continues below this ad

* Samajwadi Party member Babu Singh Kushwaha demanded that the Kumhar (potter) community be given Scheduled Caste status.

* Jammu and Kashmir National Conference member Mian Altaf Ahmad raised the issue of contractual staff of the All India Radio and Prasar Bharati and demanded that ESIC and PF facilities be extended to such workers.

* BJP member Ramesh Awasthi demanded that Bharat Ratna be awarded to freedom fighter and journalist late Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi.

* Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised the issue of the alleged suicide of a Punjab Warehousing Corporation official and demanded that the CBI probe the matter.

Story continues below this ad

* Congress member Amrinder Singh Raja Warring raised the demand for the release of Bandi Sikhs, who remain in jail despite completing their legal sentences.