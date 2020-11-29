Congress MP Karti Chidambaram flays ‘hero worship’ of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticizes the "hero worshipping" of the convicts and questions why the other 15 Tamil victims of the Rajiv Gandhi case are not talked about. (File Image)

Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, on Sunday, opposed “hero worship” of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts. He also questioned why there was no talk about those who were killed alongside the former Prime Minister in 1991.

Referring to the seven convicts, the MP said, “Do not make them heroes, they are not heroes,” and asked whether the other 15 victims of the assassination were not Tamils. He further sought to ask, “what about justice for them?”

Tagging a clip of his interview to News18 Tamil Nadu channel on his Twitter handle, Karti displayed regret that the so-called pro-Tamil outfit who are in support of the release of the seven convicts, has never spoken about the other victims.

Rajiv Gandhi and 15 others were killed in a blast triggered by a woman suicide bomber, Dhanu, at an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. The ruling AIADMK, main opposition DMK and almost all other parties support the release of the convicts namely: V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini.

The AIADMK government recommended their release in 2018 and the matter is pending before the Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee had earlier said political parties demanding their release was unacceptable.

