JNU sacks Congress MP Bimal Akoijam after 11 students allege sexual harassment

Professor has been terminated by JNU after an internal inquiry into sexual harassment complaints.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 03:49 PM IST
Congress MP Angomcha Bimol AkoijamCongress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (File Photo)
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Jawaharlal Nehru University has terminated Congress MP and professor Bimal Akoijam following an internal inquiry into sexual harassment complaints filed by 11 students.

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Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

 

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