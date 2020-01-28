Congress moves NHRC, seeks probe over police ‘brutality’ on CAA protesters in UP

A delegation of Congress leaders led-by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the NHRC office in New Delhi. A delegation of Congress leaders led-by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the NHRC office in New Delhi.

The Congress on Monday approached the NHRC and demanded an inquiry into what the party called was “unlawful and brutal conduct” of Uttar Pradesh Police and “abject failure” of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state in upholding the rule of law during the course of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC.

It demanded “appropriate action” against the officials.

Led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress delegation also comprised party’s senior leaders Abhishek Singhvi, P L Punia and Salman Khurshid. They handed over a 31-page memorandum to NHRC chairman, retired Justice H L Dattu, with photographs and videos shared by eyewitnesses, besides media reports on alleged “police brutality and other incidents” reported during the protests.

In its memorandum, drafted by Singhvi, the party argued that a majority of states in which “repressive force has been mercilessly utilised to oppress the free expression of public dissent” are governed by the BJP. “The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has indeed outdone all others in the extent of oppressive measures it has taken with impunity against its own people,” it said and asked NHRC to “take notice of the complete defiance of law and order and the breakdown of the rule of law in UP and initiate appropriate action against the officials concerned, regardless of who or how high they may be.”

During the meeting with the NHRC chairman, Priyanka narrated details of her meetings with family members of those killed. “They are inducting police mitras to brutalise people. What is taking place is against the idea of India and the Constitution of the country,” Rahul told the Commission.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App