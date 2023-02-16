scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Congress moves EC, alleges ‘targeted violence’ by BJP

On the eve of voting for the Tripura Assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, alleging that the ruling BJP was unleashing “targeted violence” and indulging in “voter intimidation” in the state. The party demanded the deployment of additional security forces and an investigation into reports of alleged attacks on voters and […]

Tripura Assembly elections, Tripura Polls 2023, Tripura Assembly elections 2023, Election Commission, BJP, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe party further urged the EC to “ensure special deputation of central security forces in the critical polling booths.
Listen to this article
Congress moves EC, alleges ‘targeted violence’ by BJP
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On the eve of voting for the Tripura Assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, alleging that the ruling BJP was unleashing “targeted violence” and indulging in “voter intimidation” in the state.

The party demanded the deployment of additional security forces and an investigation into reports of alleged attacks on voters and candidates. “For the past few days, we have been witnessing the BJP and its workers creating an atmosphere of fear in Tripura and resorting to Model Code of Conduct violations and voter-intimidation tactics ranging from destroying campaign material of opposition parties to threatening and attacking voters who do not support BJP,” the Congress said in a memorandum to the EC.

Led by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and Congress media department head Pawan Khera, the Congress delegation urged the EC to “initiate a thorough investigation into the reports of repeated attacks on voters and candidates and irregular deployment of security forces in the state.”  The party further urged the EC to “ensure special deputation of central security forces in the critical polling booths.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 03:02 IST
Next Story

SOP, complaint redressal committee for film industry

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close