Congress moves EC, alleges ‘targeted violence’ by BJP

On the eve of voting for the Tripura Assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, alleging that the ruling BJP was unleashing “targeted violence” and indulging in “voter intimidation” in the state.

The party demanded the deployment of additional security forces and an investigation into reports of alleged attacks on voters and candidates. “For the past few days, we have been witnessing the BJP and its workers creating an atmosphere of fear in Tripura and resorting to Model Code of Conduct violations and voter-intimidation tactics ranging from destroying campaign material of opposition parties to threatening and attacking voters who do not support BJP,” the Congress said in a memorandum to the EC.

Led by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and Congress media department head Pawan Khera, the Congress delegation urged the EC to “initiate a thorough investigation into the reports of repeated attacks on voters and candidates and irregular deployment of security forces in the state.” The party further urged the EC to “ensure special deputation of central security forces in the critical polling booths.