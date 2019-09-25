Congress moves EC against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Congress on Tuesday asked for the Election Commission of India (EC)’s intervention on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s action of allegedly writing to farmers in his state, asking for them to vote for the BJP.

Advertising

The Opposition party said that in the poll-bound state, Khattar “has been writing letters to thousands of farmers in Haryana requesting them to vote for BJP advertising their ‘achievements’ and further promising to increase their income by 2022.”

Calling Khattar’s move a “blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct” the party asked ECI to take steps against Khattar.

The party also mentioned hoardings advertising the state government’s achievements in the state. It said in the memorandum that “hoardings, advertisements, etc. featuring the present Chief Minister of Haryana and projecting his government’s ‘achievements’ are being displayed prominently at public places and most notably, petrol pump stations, State Government Hospitals”.

Advertising

Congress asked ECI to direct Khattar government that “no advertisements should be issued in newspapers and other media…at the cost of public exchequer”.

In another memorandum Congress asked for “immediate retirement” of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve. It said that Ministry of Home Affairs had extended his tenure beyond his retirement, which was due on August 31.