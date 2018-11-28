Congress ‘mother of anarchy’, development not in its DNA: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday alleged that the Congress was the mother of “anarchy” and development was not in its DNA.

Advertising

The Congress is a hurdle in the path of development, good governance and nationalism, whereas BJP governments are establishing “Ram Rajya” by providing electricity, homes, LPG connections, better health care services and toilets, he said at an election rally in Rajasthan where polls will be held on December 7.

The chief minister also alleged that the opposition party gave riots, terrorism, Naxalism to the country and birth to corruption.

“The Congress is the mother of anarchy. Development is not in its DNA. It is least bothered about the honour and pride of the country,” Adityanath said.

Advertising

Reiterating that the Congress had served “biryani” to terrorists and treated them as their vote bank, he alleged that the party finds and connects with terrorists as well as holds events to honour them.

It was during BJP’s rule that everyday terrorists were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister said.

One of the BJP’s star campaigners for the polls, Adityanath was electioneering for the party in the Amer Assembly constituency here.

He alleged that the Congress insults the martyrdom of army jawans and praises Naxalites and Maoists by calling them revolutionaries.

The Congress is doing divisive and caste-based politics. It pushed several Hindi-speaking states, including Rajasthan, into the BIMARU category in its 55 years of rule, the BJP leader said.

Mocking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he claimed that even his party leaders do not trust him and they believe that the party cannot form a government under his leadership.

The chief minister said Gandhi should show some mercy on the country considering his failure in past elections.