Stop deceiving and betraying farmers, Congress tells Modi government

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of using farmers’ shoulders to fire at the government, the Congress hit back saying the BJP government is becoming a bigger trading company than even the East India Company of the British as it wants to help capitalists make money at the expense of the farmers.

The Congress asked the Government to stop “deceiving and betraying” farmers and asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise to them for insulting those protesting against the recent farm laws by dubbing them as “anti-nationals”.

Addressing a press conference, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister is deceiving farmers as instead of meeting those who are protesting in the cold at the doorstep of Delhi, he is speaking to farmers in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, attacked the Prime Minister accusing him of spreading falsehood. “Being habitual, Modiji is again spread falsehood today. Listen to the farmers and withdraw the anti-agricultural laws,” he tweeted. Gandhi asked how many more farmers will have to give their sacrifice and asked when will the farm laws be repealed.”How many more “annadatas” (food givers) will have to give their sacrifice? When will the anti-agriculture laws be abolished?” he asked.

Surjewala said “Prime Minister Modi should listen to Chief Minister Modi” as he himself had recommended to then-prime minister Manmohan Singh for making the MSP legally binding as the head of a working group.

“Stop insulting the farmers by dubbing them as anti-nationals and apologise to them. It is shameful that the ministers of this government are dubbing the protesting farmers as terrorists, khalistanis, tukde-tukde gang members. Shed this shameful behaviour and the prime minister should instead apologise to the farmers for insulting them and take back the black laws,” he said.

