Believer of non-violence, says Congress MLA who threatened Pragya Thakur

Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi, who had threatened to “burn” BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur alive for glorifying Nathuram Godse, said Friday that he believes in non-violence but made the comment in the heat of the moment.

Advertising

“My intention was not wrong. We are known the world over due to Mahatma Gandhi. I am a Gandhi bhakt and believe in non-violence. I made the comment because I was pained that someone spoke against him,” the legislator from Biaora told The Indian Express, adding that he has expressed regret and offered apologies.

The ruling party MLA had said Thursday, “We will not just burn her effigy. If she sets foot here, we will burn her too.” His outburst came in the wake of the Bhopal MP’s comments in Lok Sabha.

#WATCH MP: Congress MLA from Rajgarh’s Biaora, Govardhan Dangi reacts on BJP MP Pragya S Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as ‘deshbhakt’ in Lok Sabha, says “…We condemn this. We will not just burn her effigy, if she ever sets her foot here, we will burn her too.” (28.11) pic.twitter.com/7pCVbDaquB — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

Also read | Godse remark distorted, Rahul Gandhi should apologise for calling me terrorist: Pragya

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday tweeted that “it is unfortunate that people with such mentality live among us. An elected representative should not make such comments against a woman. It’s not good to be drunk on power. He should apologise immediately.”