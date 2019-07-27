Congress MLA stages dharna against party mayor, govt

In a major embarrassment for the Congress government in Punjab, a party legislator along with 11 councillors staged a dharna in Ludhiana expressing resentment over lack of development works in the city.

Advertising

Ludhiana North MLA Rakesh Pandey and the councillors, all from the Congress party, staged the dharna for more than two hours at Haibowal Chowk. Pandey reportedly is upset with Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, also from the Congress. The MLA, sources said, has been accusing the mayor of being biased.

As Pandey staged the dharna, blocking the traffic, the mayor reached the spot. The talks between the two, sources said, remained inconclusive. Pandey reportedly told the Mayor that “jadon apni sarkar, apna mayor na sunan, taan dharna lagana hi painda hai (when own government, and own mayor don’t listen to us then a dharna has to be staged).”

Pandey is upset at a garbage dump that has been blocking a road in Shakti Vihar colony. “The garbage dump is a nuisance. It was there during the previous SAD-BJP government and now even our party’s government has completed more than two years. If we cannot get works done when we have our own government in the state, then we have no choice but to sit on dharna,” Pandey told The Indian Express.

Advertising

“The garbage dump is just one issue. Even development works in general are also lying on the backburner. I have 14 wards in my constituency, out of which 11 have Congress councillors. Even the work of councillors of opposition parties is equally important as people living in those wards are also my voters. Mayor should be for the whole city, but it seems that he is a Mayor of a selective area. Repairing of roads, sewerage works and many other development works are lying pending in our area. Today, I was supposed to go to Chandigarh to attend a meeting the chief minister. I had to skip it to sit with people of Haibowal Welfare Association and Shakti Vihar Welfare Association”.

After lifting the dharna, Pandey said if the dump was not be shifted and development works not started, he may stage another dharna.

The Mayor meanwhile said that following efforts by some councillors, door-to-door garbage collection has started in their respective areas. “However, in other areas, garbage is collected at one dump point and later picked by a company. Private persons engaged in door-to-door collection are not allowing the private firm to directly pick garbage from houses and take it to the final dump. Councillors can assign another dump point.”

He also denied any factionalism within the party. “There is nothing of that sort. At times, even MLA has to sit with masses. After all, he is their representative and is accountable to them. They even asked me to join the dharna, but being the head of the municipal corporation, I cannot sit with them as my job is to get the works done”.