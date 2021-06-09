Congress MLA seeks removal of forest minister, complains of ‘lack of interest’ in department

Congress MLA from Kota’s Sangod Assembly seat, Bharat Singh Kundanpur, has written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seeking removal of Forest Minister Sukhram Vishnoi over an apparent ‘lack of interest’ in his department.

In his letter dated June 7, Singh says that World Environment Day is celebrated each year on June 5 and in the context of Covid-19 pandemic, there is a need to see and understand the association of human development with the protection of the environment.

“Hence, the government needs to pay more attention to the protection of forests. And it is necessary that the state’s Forest and head of the Environment Department is serious towards his responsibility. But sadly, the Forest Minister pays no attention towards this,” Singh says in the letter.

Apart from Minister of State for Forest Department (Independent Charge), Vishnoi also holds Environment (Independent Charge), Food and Civil Supplies, as well as Consumer Affairs departments.

“He has no interest in Kota’s Mukundra Tiger Reserve, or settling Godawans in Sorsan or Cheetahs. “The Forest Minister has never roamed the forests or shown concern for them,” Singh said, requesting Gehlot to relieve Vishnoi of this portfolio “and considering his abilities, allot him a good mehekma (department) as per his interests so that he remains happy.”

Vishnoi, who is the MLA from Sanchore in Jalore, could not be reached for comments.