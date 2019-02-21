Congress MLA quits to make way for Kamal Nath

CONGRESS MLA from Chhindwara, Deepak Saxena, resigned on Wednesday ending speculation over the seat Chief Minister Kamal Nath will contest from in a by-election to validate his stay in office.

Currently the Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara, Nath has to win an Assembly election within six months. Saxena, a close aide of Nath, was among many Congress legislators who had offered to resign from their respective seats to facilitate his election.

On his first visit to Chhindwara after the Congress victory in the Assembly elections, Nath had said that he could contest from either Sausar or Chhindwara, both Assembly segments in his parliamentary constituency. Nath has won the Lok Sabha seat nine times and lost only once in a by-election in 1997.