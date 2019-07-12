Congress MLA seeks judicial probe into Haryana govt’s ‘bus hiring scam’

Advertising

Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal has demanded a probe by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court into what he called a “multi-crore scam” in the Haryana government’s hiring of private buses under the kilometre scheme.

According to Dalal, he has sent a memorandum to Haryana Governor seeking his intervention into the matter. Dalal alleged that “there will be annual loss of Rs 165 crore as the government has hired the buses at much higher rates”. “If this contact continues, then there will be loss of Rs 1600 crore in ten years,” said Dalal.

Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar had earlier stated that the Chief Minister has already ordered an inquiry by the State Vigilance Bureau into the matter. Panwar said that the state government had called tenders to hire 500 private buses under the kilometre scheme but the employees unions and opposition had alleged that the hiring rates were much higher in Haryana than of Punjab. However, the Transport Minister had claimed that their opponents who had levelled allegations could not understand the difference between the different parameters of kilometre scheme in Punjab and Haryana.

Although, Dalal said that the vigilance bureau may not able to probe the matter properly “because of involvement of big players into the matter”. The Congress MLA said that the government formed committee had negotiated with the bidders to finalise rates to hire the private buses. He alleged that the committee intentionally did not compare the hiring rates on km basis in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Rajasthan to “give undue benefit to the transport mafia”.