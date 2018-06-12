Congress MLA evicted from Tamil Nadu Assembly after arguing with Speaker

Following the question hour, Congress MLA S Vijayadharani said she wanted to raise an issue related to her native Kanyakumari district. (Representational Image) Following the question hour, Congress MLA S Vijayadharani said she wanted to raise an issue related to her native Kanyakumari district. (Representational Image)

A woman Congress legislator was on Tuesday evicted from the Tamil Nadu Assembly after she engaged in a verbal duel with Speaker P Dhanapal who condemned her behaviour and said sterner action will be initiated if she continued with such demeanour. When Congress legislature party leader K R Ramasamy tried to raise the matter after her eviction, Dhanapal told him not to divert the issue and all the Congress members staged a walk out to signify their protest.

Following the question hour, Congress MLA S Vijayadharani said she wanted to raise an issue related to her native Kanyakumari district. To this, Dhanapal said she had given notice about it only at 9.40 am and it could not be taken up immediately. As the MLA was on her feet insisting that she be allowed to raise the matter, the Speaker asked her to resume her seat.

Still, when she persisted with her demand, Dhanapal firmly told her that it cannot be allowed and cautioned her that he may have to take action against her. When she dared him to take action, Dhanapal summoned the House watch and ward staff and ordered her eviction. As the women staffers surrounded her, she argued with them as well and objected when she was taken out.

Dhanapal who expunged the remarks made by her, said she spoke in an intimidating fashion and dared him to take action and even after that if he had not acted “there is no meaning in my occupying this chair (of Speaker).” Dhanapal said this was not the first time Vijayadharani had conducted herself in such a fashion violating the House rules. “You saw her behaviour, it is condemnable. I had no other choice. So far, I have not ordered the eviction of any woman member of the House.”

As the Assembly Speaker, he said it was he who decided what issue could be taken up and not even the Ministers had a say over it. The Congress legislator had conducted in a way even irritating others, he said. When Ramasamy tried to rake up the issue, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said despite the Speaker’s direction to Vijayadharani to resume her seat, she did not oblige and asked the Congress members to not continue with that episode.

Ramasamy himself had been regretful about Vijayadharani’s behaviour when he had met him in his chamber, Dhanapal observed and asked the Congress legislature party leader if he was going to justify her behaviour. DMK deputy leader Duraimurugan, in his humorous style struck a pacifying tone and said the legislator be allowed (to take up the issue) tomorrow.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the House, Vijayadharani made certain allegations and informed that the issue she tried to raise in the Assembly was related to relief for some in Kanyakumari district. Chief Minister K Palaniswami told the House later that based on the representations of legislators -irrespective of party affiliation- solatium was being given by the government.

This was being done after the district administration provided the requisite papers forming proof (for claims) and there was no delay in such matters, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App