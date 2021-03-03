Congress MLA, BTP leader among big names who lost

There is also a requirement of raising locally sustainable vegetation around BSF BOPs in these desert areas.

SEVERAL big names saw themselves or their family members lose the local body elections including Congress MLA from Petlad Niranjan Patel who fought from the Petlad nagarpalika seat in Anand district.

Similarly, Congress chief whip in Assembly Ashwin Kotwal’s son, Yash, lost from Itavadi seat of Vijaynagar taluka panchayat in Sabarkantha district. Senior Congress MLA Anil Joshiyara’s son, Keval, also lost from Bhiloda taluka panchayat in Sabarkantha on Upsal seat.

In Saurashtra, Rajesh Vansh, son of Punjabhai Vansh, the sitting Congress MLA from Una lost to BJP’s Bhavesh Upadhyay on the Saiyad Rajapara seat of Una taluka panchayat of Gir-Somnath district.

Karan Madam, son of Vikram Madam, sitting Congress MLA from Khambhalia, lost to Anil Chavda of BJP in Vadatra seat of Devbhumi Dwarka district panchayat. Asha Joshi, daughter in law of Bhikha Joshi, sitting Congress MLA from Junagadh, lost to Nirmala Busa of the BJP from Sasan seat of Junagadh district panchayat

In Bharuch district panchayat, five-time elected representative Anil Bhagat, who is a close aide of BTP supremo Chhotu Vasava, lost from Walia seat as a BTP candidate. Chhotu’s son Dilip, who contested from Rajpardi seat, also lost — his wife, Varsha, was the sitting president of Jhagadia taluka panchayat. Paresh Vasava, the brother-in-law of BTP president Mahesh Vasava, lost from Mouza seat.