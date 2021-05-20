Congress MLA asks Harsh Vardhan: Have ICMR, DRDO cleared cow urine for Covid treatment?

Congress MLA P C Sharma has shot off a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, asking him if the government has verified the effectiveness of “gau mutra” or cow urine and recommended it for treating Covid-19 – as pushed by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

“Considering that Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur is a senior leader, does it mean that ICMR and DRDO have given scientific approval for the use of gau mutra for treating Covid,” Sharma wrote in his letter. Along with the letter, Sharma sent two bottles of cow urine.

This comes days after Thakur told a gathering at Sant Nagar that consuming cow urine of a desi cow helps fight lung infection.

Questioning Thakur’s remarks, Sharma asked if “the health department of the Centre as well as Madhya Pradesh declared that Covid as well as black fungus will be treated using gau mutra instead of remdesivir, oxygen, tocilizumab… Has the health department, ICMR and DRDO given this scientific approval?”

When contacted, Sharma told The Indian Express, “Today Covid has spread widely in the rural belt where people consider the cow to be a holy animal and will follow the message given by Thakur. Under these circumstances, Dr Harsh Vardhan should clarify if it has been given scientific approval.”