Congress misled farmers on loan waivers in Karnataka, only 800 got relief: PM Modi

Continuing his tirade against the Congress over its “unfulfilled” farm loan waiver promises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said only a small number of loans were waived in Karnataka after the recent assembly elections in the state. He was addressing a public meeting in Ghazipur. A JD(S)-Congress coalition government is now in power in Karnataka.

In Ghazipur, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a medical college here and released a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev. “Several important steps have been taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub and to strengthen the small industries of UP,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Rajbhar, which is an OBC community, constitutes a significant population in Purvanchal and during 2017 Assembly elections in the state, BJP had roped in SBSP to woo Rajbhars of the region and had even made its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar a cabinet minister in the state government.

Taking a jibe a the opposition party, Modi said Congress is a factory of lollipops and can’t be trusted. “Congress overturned the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, but farmers are already facing the brunt of it as they have to stand in long queues to get urea. Even in Karnataka, Congress made a backstage entry and established government there. They gave lollipops to people in terms of assurances, and promised loan waiver but only 800 people got their loan waived. How can you trust these lollipop companies?” he said.

He was interacting with the BJP booth-level workers in the state yesterday and had said that the Congress had won elections in the recently held assembly elections in the three states by ‘hook or crook’.

PM Modi reached Ghazipur earlier today and will arrive in Varanasi later today where he will address a meeting. PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate a research centre in Varanasi today.

Both the areas are under the influence of two NDA allies. PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, will be his second visit in two months.

Though Ghazipur is considered to be a strong ground of Om Prakash as he represents Zahoorabad Assembly constituency from the district, his presence at the rally is doubtful. While Rajbhar himself had declared that he would not be part of the rally, BJP leaders said that the event is being held to welcome the Prime Minister and thus everyone is welcome to join them.