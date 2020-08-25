Congress minister threatens Chavan, Deora & Wasnik: Won’t let you roam freely

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press conference on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Amid high drama at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, a minister from the party in Maharashtra demanded an “unconditional apology” from the state unit leaders, who are believed to have signed the letter written by 23 senior leaders, calling for “a full-time, effective and visible leadership”.

Dairy Development Minister Sunil Kedar even threatened them with consequences if an apology was not tendered.

Kedar tweeted, “I wholeheartedly support Sonia Gandhiji as President. It is shameful of Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan and Milind Deora to raise questions on the leadership of the Gandhi family. These leaders must apologies for their act immediately. Otherwise the Congress will see how they move freely in the state.”

“Congress can give fight to the BJP government only when the party has Gandhis as its head. It is high time to stand firmly behind Soniaji’s leadership,” he tweeted further.

At the time of filing this report, none of the leaders named in his tweet had reacted to his threat — posted Sunday evening. “I am outspoken. But I always back my words with action. I stand by my tweet,” he said on Monday, hours after the CWC meeting ended.

“Those leaders should first tender an unconditional apology or they will not be able to roam freely in the state. The Gandhi family’s leadership has helped the country and the party to progress for several decades,” Kedar added.

Neither the party’s high command nor the state Congress leadership have spoken out against Kedar so far.

