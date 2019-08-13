Congress minister calls Shivraj Singh Chouhan a ‘sycophant’ for ‘worshiping’ Modi, Shah

In the continuing war of words between ruling Congress and the BJP over the abrogation of Article 370, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari Tuesday called former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a sycophant.

“You are busy flattering the Prime Minister and Home Minister to protect your existence in the BJP after it was dislodged from power in MP. You should keep MP’s dignity in mind. You were the chief minister for 13 years. People knew they had elected a CM but they did not they have elected a sycophant,” the Congress minister tweeted on Tuesday.

The minister’s comment came in response to Chouhan’s assertion that he used to consider PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as his leaders but now he has started worshipping them. “Pehle neta manta tha. Unko shradhha ki drishti se dekhta tha par unke ye kadam ke karan ab main unki puja karta hu,” the former CM said Monday while justifying the use of word criminal for Jawaharlal Nehru.

The BJP leader said he had weighed his words before holding Nehru responsible for PoK and Article 370.

In another tweet, Patwari said he had no objection if Chouhan washes the feet of Modi and Shah and drinks the water but his repeated comments against Nehru shows his “mental bankruptcy”.

?????? ??, ?? ????? ??? ???? “???” ???? ???? ?? ?? ?? ??? ????? ?? ??? ????-??? ?? ???? ?? ???? ???? ??? ???? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ????..? – ????? ??? ?? ????? ???????????? ???????? ????? ?? ?? ??????? ??? ??? ??????? ???? “?????? ??????????” ?? ????? ??? ??..? — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) August 13, 2019

A couple of days ago, senior Congress leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh had said Chouhan was not even the dirt of Nehru’s feet.